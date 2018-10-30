Randgold says Mali gold mining complex stepping up production

Randgold Resources (GOLD +0.1% ) says its Loulo-Gounkoto gold mining complex in Mali is stepping up production following the start of the pushback at Gounkoto’s new super pit, with increased grades expected in Q3 and Q4.

CEO Mark Bristow says the complex’s production profile was weighted towards H2 because of the big pushback’s impact in the first two quarters but is now getting back to its normal run rate, with an increase in production in Q3.

Randgold also says it has entered into discussions on a potential joint venture with the Mali government to explore a regional area of interest to develop a detailed geological dataset.