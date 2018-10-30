Cray +3.9% on new supercomputer, DOE contract

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) gains 3.9% after this morning’s introduction of the first exascale-class supercomputer, codenamed “Shasta.”

The U.S. Department of Energy announces that the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center has chosen Shasta for its NERSC-9 system, which is being installed in 2020.

The NERSC-9 project is a high-performance computing system installing at the University of California to “support the continually increasing needs of scientists for complex simulation and data analysis.”

The DOE program contract is valued at $146M, one of the largest in Cray’s history.