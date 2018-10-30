Hess upgraded at Barclays as valuation looks better following selloff

Hess (HES +1.7% ) is higher as Barclays upgrades shares to Equal Weight from Underweight with a $66 price target, viewing the valuation as more favorable following the recent pullback in the shares.

While it is almost impossible to conclude Hess is cheap, Barclays believes the valuation story is no longer egregious enough to justify a negative investment case on its own, partially because of the stock's recent selloff but also a reflection of the significant multiple compression that HES realizes with the passage of time as the net present value of Guyana accretes forward.

The firm says it now finds the bullish investment case - that Guyana is much more valuable than the market believes - about as compelling as the bear case surrounding HES's high multiple and the company's weak near-term corporate performance outlook.