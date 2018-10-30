Facebook -1.9% with in-line revenues, slowing user growth

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is dipping 1.9% in early postmarket action after a healthy profit beat in Q3 featured nearly in-line revenues and user growth that disappointed some observers.

Revenue growth of 33% was widely expected, but also marks its slowest quarterly growth rate yet.

Daily active users came to 1.49B (up 9% Y/Y), below expectations for 1.51B, and 2.27B monthly active users (up 10%, but below expectations for 2.29B).

Facebook also says it estimates more than 2.6B use its service family (Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram or Messenger) each month, with more than 2B using at least one every day on average.

Mobile advertising revenue grew to make up 92% of ad revenue, vs. about 88% of the total a year ago.

Capital expenditures were $3.34B for the quarter. Liquidity came to $41.21B as of quarter's end.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

