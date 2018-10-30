Light profit guidance from B&G Foods

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) trades lower after missing sales estimates with its Q3 report, despite a 14% jump in Green Giant frozen sales.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 2.3% Y/Y to $92M during the quarter.

Looking ahead, B&G expects full-year sales range to fall in a range of $1.705B to $1.720B and adjusted EBITDA range of $338.0M to $343.0M. EPS of $1.98 to $2.05 is anticipated for the full year vs. $2.06 consensus.

