More on Apollo Investment Q2: 1-for-3 reverse stock split, $50M buyback

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) fiscal Q2 net investment income per share of 15 cents come in line with consensus estimate, unchanged from Q1.

Declares one-for-three reverse stock split.

Board authorizes new $50M stock repurchase plan.

AINV jumps 7.1% in after-hours trading.

"Nearly all of the investments made during the quarter have a reduced risk profile in terms of both leverage and spread, consistent with our plan to prudently grow assets and increase leverage over time," says CEO Howard Widra.

Q3 total investment income of $66.0M, misses consensus by $1.8M, and compares with $66.5M a year ago.

Secured debt made up 84% of portfolio composition at fair value, the same as in Q1 and up from 80% in the year-ago quarter.

Net asset value per share of $6.47 at Q2-end, unchanged from June 30, 2018.

Conference call at 5PM ET.

