Reuters: Petrobras could divest another $20B in assets through 2019

Petrobras (PBR +5.5% ) closes at its high of the day following a Reuters report that it could sell an additional $20B in assets through next year, indicating that the company expects to maintain its robust pace of divestments despite recent setbacks.

Planned sales of PBR's Pasadena refinery in Texas and two oilfield clusters in the Campos basin could be signed by year-end 2018, according to the report; Reuters reported last week that PBR was in talks to sell the Pasadena refinery to Chevron.

The report notes PBR would not achieve its $21Bn 2017-18 divestment goal without the sale of its TAG pipeline unit, valued at ~$7B, but the TAG sales process, which had been in its final stages, is likely to remain frozen for the time being after a court decision earlier this year requiring sales of units of state companies to get congressional approval.