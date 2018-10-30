3D Systems -18% on Q3 misses

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) plunges 17.8% after reporting Q3 revenue and EPS misses. Management says it is “very pleased with the progress” from this year and that the results are starting to reflect its cost optimization actions.

The company says printer revenue was up 17% on 93% higher printer unit sales, 14% growth in healthcare solutions, 2% growth in materials, and 8% growth in software.

Revenue breakdown: Products, $99.9M (consensus: $107.5M); Services, $64.6M (consensus: $66.6M).

Other key metrics: Gross margin, 47.3% (consensus: 48.4%; last year: 50.6%); cash from operations, -$12.1M; unrestricted cash on hand, $92.1M.

Earnings call is scheduled for 4:30 PM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Peers that could move on the results: Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS), Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB), ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE), Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET).

Previously: 3D Systems misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Oct. 30)