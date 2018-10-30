MGM Resorts tops expectations

Huge numbers out of the MGM Grand Las Vegas helped lift MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) to an earnings topper. The largest casino-hotel in the U.S. generated revenue of $340Mvs. $288M consensus and property EBITDA of $340M vs. $288M consensus.

RevPAR at MGM's Las Vegas properties was down 3.7% during the quarter.

MGM China brought in $606M in Q3 and EBITDA of $130M., both marks below consensus.

MGM Resorts went a little light on buybacks during the quarter, registering repurchases of approximately 6M shares at an average price of $28.87 per share. The company says ~$1.5B remains available under its $2.0B share repurchase program.

CEO update: "Our third quarter operating performance exceeded our expectations despite the tough year on year comparison, resulting from robust casino business and an exceptionally strong event calendar last year."

Shares of MGM are down 2.34% in AH trading.

Previously: MGM Resorts beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (Oct. 30)