EA -5.8% as guidance weighs on Q2 beat

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is off 5.8% after hours, with some selling on the news of its Q2 earnings beat but also due to downside guidance for the third quarter and fiscal year.

Net bookings of $1.22B beat expectations for $1.18B.

Meanwhile, the company swung to an as-reported profit of $255M vs. a year-ago loss of $22M.

Digital net bookings for the trailing 12 months hit a record $3.608B, and made up 69% of the total.

In operational metrics, it says FIFA Mobile daily active players were up 50% Y/Y, and the FIFA eWorld Cup Final saw a quadrupling of global viewership, with more than 20M players participating in the FIFA 18 Global Series.

For the current quarter, it's guiding to revenues of $1.375B; with change in deferred net revenue of $405M and mobile platform fees of -$55M, net bookings are expected at $1.725B, short of consensus for $1.99B.

For the fiscal year, net revenue guidance is for $5.15B; with change in deferred net revenue of $270M and mobile platform fees of -$220M, net bookings are forecast at $5.2B, a bit light of consensus for $5.26B.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

