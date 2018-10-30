FireEye +2.7% on Q3 beats on subscription strength, in-line guide

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) gains 2.7% on Q3 beats with a 7% Y/Y revenue growth. In-line Q4 guidance has revenue of $214M to $218M (consensus: $216.59M) and EPS of $0.04 to $0.06 (consensus: $0.04).

Revenue breakdown: Product, Subscription and Support, $175.7M (consensus: $172.6M); Professional Services, $36M (consensus: $35.7M).

Key metrics: Non-GAAP gross margin, 76% (consensus: 74.9%); operating margin, 6.7% (consensus: 3.2%); cash from operations $21.9M.

Ending deferred revenue totaled $887.2M (consensus: $886.4M) with $528.8M from short-term and $358.4M long-term.

Billings were $219.3M compared to the $215.3M consensus.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.

Cybersecurity peers that could move on the earnings: Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT), Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT).

