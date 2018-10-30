Crude oil drops to two-month lows; U.S. inventories expected to rise further

Crude oil futures fell to their lowest settlement in more than two months, following signs of rising supply and concern that global economic growth and demand for fuel will fade as a result of the U.S.-China trade war.

U.S. December WTI crude settled -1.3% at $66.18/bbl and December Brent tumbled -1.9% at $75.91/bbl, and have now dropped a respective 9.7% and 8.2% so far in October.

“Crude price weakness was probably driven by the wider negative market sentiment amid speculation about additional U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports,” according to analysts at the JBC Energy consultancy.

“The fact that this price weakness is developing just ahead of the official kickoff of the Iranian oil sanctions suggests an amply supplied market in which additional supply was brought to market well in advance of a likely acceleration in Iranian export decline,” says Jim Ritterbusch of Ritterbusch and Associates.

