Janet Yellen sounding hawkish as she talks economy, monetary policy

Recent market volatility is in response to a number of factors, says former Fed Chair Janet Yellen. Among those factors: Where are interest rates headed, and perky valuations (which remain so even after recent declines, she says).

As to whether a recession is on the way, Yellen isn't seeing the sort of financial imbalances that often lead to downturns. That doesn't mean there aren't downside risks though.

While tightened a bit, she says, financial conditions remain accommodative. Were she still running things, Yellen says she'd be in favor of at least a couple of more rate hikes to try and prevent the labor market from overheating.

Prior to the financial crisis, it was generally thought that the neutral real Fed Funds rate should be about 2% - that would mean the Fed would need to hike up to 4% (another 200 basis points). Things are different now though, she says. A real rate of about 1% seems appropriate in a post-crisis world, i.e. another 100 basis points of tightening to get to neutral. The next question would be if we need to go beyond neutral to monetary restraint. She'd probably like to see inflation going well north of 2% before that.

Turning to the president's frustration with the Fed, Yellen acknowledges that inflation measures have flattened out below 2%. However, she reminds, monetary policy only works with long lags - the central bank has to head off inflation expectations before they become embedded.

More on the president: First, Yellen disagrees with the substance of Trump's tweets, i.e. she sees no reason to stop the policy of gradual rate hikes. Second, she wishes he would stop. Central banks work best, she says, when not subject to political interference.

Looking ahead to 2019, Yellen sees 3% GDP growth, and she quickly notes that she considers 2% growth to be consistent with stable employment levels. In other words, she sees further tightening in the labor market, and thus the need for tighter Fed policy. Were productivity and/or the labor market to increase, 3% growth then might not further tighten the labor market, Yellen adds.

Important question for stock investors: Are we investing in an economy with the potential to grow just 2%, or are we investing in an economy with the potential to grow 3%. Sorry, says Yellen. It's 2% (or maybe a handful of basis points more).