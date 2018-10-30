More on PREIT Q3: Adjusted FFO declines to 35 cents per share

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 35 cents falls from 40 cents in the year-ago period.

Now sees 2018 adjusted FFO per share of $1.53-$1.58 compared with its prior range of $1.50-$.160.

Now sees 2018 same-store NOI growth, including termination fees, towards the lower end of previous issued guidance range of 1.25%-2.25%.

Q3 same-store net operating income for wholly-owned malls--excluding 6 malls undergoing anchor repositioning--rose 4.3% Y/Y.

Q3 portfolio same-store NOI rose 1.0% Y/Y when excluding a gain recorded in the year-ago period.

Q3 core mall NOI-weighted sales per square foot reached an all-time high of $509.

Q3 core mall leased space of 95.2%, rose 90 bps from Q2.

