T-Mobile +3.5% after beating on top, bottom lines in Q3

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is bouncing postmarket, up 3.5% , after beating on top and bottom lines in its Q3 report with record revenues and profits that grew 45%.

Net revenues rose 8% to $10.8B, and service revenues rose 6% to $8.1B.

Net income rose to $795M and EBITDA jumped 15% to $3.2B.

Total net adds were 1.6M, with 1.1M of those branded postpaid net adds, and 774,000 branded postpaid phone net adds (what it says is the 19th consecutive quarter leading the industry). Branded postpaid phone churn was a record low 1.02%, down 21 basis points.

It added 35,000 branded prepaid net connections.

It's raising/narrowing its 2018 outlook for branded postpaid net customer adds, to a forecast of 3.8M-4.1M. It also raised and narrowed its EBITDA target to $11.8B-$12B.

Net cash from operations was $914M; free cash flow was $890M for the quarter.

Previously: T-Mobile US beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (Oct. 30 2018)

Press release