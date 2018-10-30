Maxim Integrated -1.7% on downside guide, softness warning

Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM) drops 1.7% on Q1 results that beat on revenue with 11% Y/Y growth but met on EPS. Downside Q2 guidance has revenue of $570M to $610M (consensus: $629.42M) and EPS of $0.59 to $0.65 (consensus: $0.73).

Key metrics: Gross margin, 68.5% (consensus: 67.4%); cash flow from operations, $207M; net capital expenditures, $18M.

Management says the company is “seeing softening business conditions” looking forward but believes Maxim’s business model can succeed in any environment.

The company plans to return 125% of FCF to shareholders this FY through share buybacks.

