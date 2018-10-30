IQiyi falls 13% after profits, guidance disappoint

IQiyi (NASDAQ:IQ) has tumbled in heavy postmarket trade, down 13.2% , after falling short on profits in Q3 and providing light guidance for the current quarter.

Net loss per ADS was 4.34 yuan, well short of expectations for a loss of 2.81 yuan/ADS.

Revenues meanwhile grew 48% to 6.9B yuan (about $1B). Operating loss was 2.6B yuan ($377.3M).

Subscribers were at 80.7M as of Sept. 30 (up 89% from a year-ago 42.7M), and 98% of those were paying members.

For Q4, it's guiding to net revenues of 6.48B-6.75B yuan ($943.5M-$982.8M), with the midpoint below consensus; that would be a 43-49% gain in renminbi terms Y/Y.

Conference call to come at 8 p.m.

Previously: iQIYI misses by $0.25, revenue in-line (Oct. 30 2018)

Press release