SunPower -6% after guiding full-year, Q4 revenues below consensus

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) -6.1% after-hours as it reports better than expected Q3 earnings but weaker than forecast revenues while guiding Q4 and full-year revenues below consensus.

SPWR issues downside FY 2018 guidance, narrowing its revenue view to $1.7B-$1.8B from $1.6B-$2B previously and below $1.98B analyst consensus, and adjusted EBITDA is expected at $100M-$120M compared with prior guidance of $95M-$125M, citing delays in equipment sales for solar power plants.

SPWR also trims its forecast for gigawatts of solar products deployed to 1.45-1.55 GW from a 1.5-1.9 GW previously.

For Q4, SPWR expects Q4 revenue of $510M-$610M vs. $653M analyst consensus, with gross margin of 6%-8%, adjusted EBITDA of 0-$20M and megawatts deployed of 425-475 MW.