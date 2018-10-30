More on Genworth Q3: NII declines Q/Q, rises Y/Y
- Genworth (NYSE:GNW) Q3 adjusted operating EPS of 29 cents beats consensus estimate by 3 cents and increases from 15 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- GNW -0.5% in after-hours trading.
- Q3 net investment income was $815 compared with $828M in Q2 and $797M a year ago.
- Q3 U.S. Mortgage Insurance adjusted operating income of $118M fell from $137M in Q2, but up from $73M in the year-ago quarter.
- Q3 Canada Mortgage Insurance adjusted operating income of $44M compares with $46M in Q2 and $37M in Q3 2017.
- Book value per share $25.56 as of Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $26.19 as of Sept. 30, 2017; book value per share ex-AOCI $21.43 vs. $20.10.
- Genworth-Oceanwide update: Genworth and Oceanwide agreed that Genworth Holdings will contribute $175M to Genworth Life Insurance Company--GLIC--which was previously committed by Genworth to be used as a partial consideration for unstacking Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance--GLAIC--from GLIC. The $175M will be contributed in three equal tranches, with the first contribution completed by the end of March 2019, the second by the end of September 2019, and the last completed by the end of January 2020.
