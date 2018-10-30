Zendesk -1.4% on Q3 beats, upside revenue guide

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) drops 1.4% after Q3 results that beat estimates. Q4 guidance has upside revenue of $164M to $166M (consensus: $162.3M) and adjusted net income of -$1M to $1M. FY guidance raises revenue to $591M to $593M (consensus: $585.7M; was: $582M to $586M) and reaffirms FCF at $28M to $30M.

Other key metrics: Non-GAAP operating margin, 2% (consensus: 1.9%); cash from operations, $15.7M (consensus: $11.4M); ending deferred revenue, $225.5M (consensus: $224.2M); billings, $172.3M (consensus: $168M).

New CMO: Zendesk appoints Jeff Titterton to the role. Titterton had served as SVP Marketing since May 2017.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: Zendesk beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Oct. 30)