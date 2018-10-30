U.S. crude supply rose 5.7M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 5.69M barrels of oil for the week ending Oct. 26, vs. a build of 9.88M barrels in the previous week.

The crude build would be sixth straight increase if confirmed tomorrow by EIA data, the longest streak since March 2017.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 3.5M barrels and distillate inventories show a draw of 3.1M barrels; the Cushing, Okla., hub reportedly shows a build of 14.4M barrels.

Nymex December crude recently was at $66.50/bbl in electronic trading, higher than today's $66.18 settlement price.

