Reuters: Apollo in advanced talks to buy Arconic for $11B-plus

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) +7.1% after-hours following a Reuters report that Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is in advanced negotiations to buy the company for more than $11B, with a deal seen as early as next week.

APO’s offer reportedly currently stands at ~$23/share, although the price could change or deal talks could end unsuccessfully.

The P-E firm apparently won out after a competing buyout consortium comprising Blackstone (NYSE:BX), Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG), Onex (OTCPK:ONEXF) and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board indicated it may need three more weeks to complete its due diligence.

A report last week from Reuters flagged the possibility of a coming deal for ARNC.