Orbcomm narrows loss despite Q3 revenue miss

Orbcomm (NASDAQ:ORBC) beat expectations in Q3 with a significantly narrowed loss despite revenues that fell short.

Revenues ticked up 2.4% overall, dragged a bit by product sales.

But margins jumped after the end of low-margin deployments wrapped up last year; service gross margin improved to 66.8% from 61.1%, and product gross margin rose to 24.2% vs. 13.5%.

And operating expenses benefited from the lack of an impairment loss of $31M last year due to satellites.

Net loss was $3.3M vs. a year-ago loss of $39.7M.

Revenue breakout: Service revenues, $38.5M (up 9.8%); Product sales, $32.6M (down 5.1%).

Cash and equivalents came to $45.9M after cash flow from operations of $11.6M. Capex was $5.4M.

For the full year, it still expects EBITDA of $55M-$60M and an added 350K-450K net subscriber adds. It's trimming guidance on revenues to $280M-$290M, accounting for a $5M reduction as it minimizes contracting directly with third-party installers, and a cut to hardware revenues shifting into 2019.

