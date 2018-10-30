CyrusOne sinks 3.5% post-market after Q3 miss
Oct. 30, 2018 5:21 PM ETCyrusOne Inc. (CONE)CONEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Cyrus One (NASDAQ:CONE) slumps 3.5% in after-hours trading after Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 79 cents misses consensus by a penny and unchanged from Q3 2017.
- Q3 revenue of $206.6M missed the average analyst estimate by $2.7M; up 18% from $175.3M in the year-ago period.
- Q3 net operating income of $128.9M rose 15% Y/Y; adjusted EBITDA of $110.8M increased 16%; adjusted EBITDA margin 53.6% vs 56.2% in Q2 and 54.7 in the year-ago quarter.
- Reaffirms guidance for the full year 2018.
- Conference call Oct. 31 at 11AM ET.
