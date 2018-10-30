CyrusOne sinks 3.5% post-market after Q3 miss

Oct. 30, 2018 5:21 PM ETCyrusOne Inc. (CONE)CONEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Cyrus One (NASDAQ:CONE) slumps 3.5% in after-hours trading after Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 79 cents misses consensus by a penny and unchanged from Q3 2017.
  • Q3 revenue of $206.6M missed the average analyst estimate by $2.7M; up 18% from $175.3M in the year-ago period.
  • Q3 net operating income of $128.9M rose 15% Y/Y; adjusted EBITDA of $110.8M increased 16%; adjusted EBITDA margin 53.6% vs 56.2% in Q2 and 54.7 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Reaffirms guidance for the full year 2018.
  • Conference call Oct. 31 at 11AM ET.
  • Previously: CyrusOne misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Oct. 30)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.