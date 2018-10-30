Marcus & Millichap +6.9% on move to SmallCap 600

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) is up 6.9% after hours on word it's heading into the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

It's going in to replace Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND), which is moving up to the S&P MidCap 400 -- where it will replace Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS).

And Keysight is joining the S&P 500 to replace CA (NASDAQ:CA), which is set to be acquired by Broadcom. Those changes are all effective prior to the open on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Trinity Industries spin-off Arcosa (NYSE:ACA.W) will replace KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) in the SmallCap 600 prior to Monday's open; Trinity will stay in the MidCap 400 while KapStone is set to be acquired by WestRock.