More on Markel Q3: EPS includes investment gains on equity fair value boost

Markel (NYSE:MKL) Q3 EPS of $28.50 includes $426.6M pretax net investment gains attributed to an increase in the fair value of equity securities. Q3 EPS may not be comparable to the average analyst estimate of $6.99.

Before 2018, changes in the fair value of the company's equity securities were included in other comprehensive income on an after-tax basis.

Q3 comprehensive income to shareholders was $315.1M vs. a comprehensive loss of $19.9M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 combined ratio of 99% vs.134% in year-ago quarter.

Book value per common share of $704.70 at Sept. 30, 2018, up 3% from $683.55 at Dec. 31, 2017.

Previously: Markel EPS of $28.50 (Oct. 30)