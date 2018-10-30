eBay +4% on Q3 beats, in-line guide despite PayPal volume warning

EBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) gains 3.9% on Q3 results that beat EPS estimates but met on revenue. Q4 guidance has revenue from $2.85B to $2.89B (consensus: $2.9B) and EPS of $0.67 to $0.69 (consensus: $0.67).

Revenue: Transaction, $2.09B (consensus: $2.07B); Marketing services and other, $560M (consensus: $579M).

Gross Merchandise Volume: Total, $22.72B (consensus: $23.18B); Marketplace, $21.48B (consensus: $22.1B); StubHub, $1.24B (consensus: $1.21B).

Earlier this month, eBay shares fell when PayPal’s earnings report suggested eBay would have weak volume trends.

Key metrics: Non-GAAP operating margin, 26.4% (consensus: 26.2%); active buyers, 177M (consensus: 175.8M; last quarter, 175M); cash from operations, $560M; FCF, $381M.

Earnings call is scheduled for 6 PM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.

