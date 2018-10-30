McDermott -16% after Q3 miss; plans to sell storage tank, pipe fabrication

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) -16.2% after-hours as it posts a sharp Q3 earnings miss and reveals plans to divest its storage tank and U.S. pipe fabrication businesses.

Q3 revenues more than doubled from the year-ago quarter to $2.29B but still fell short of the $2.5B analyst consensus estimate.

Following a strategic review of its portfolio, MDR says it is developing plans to seek buyers for its storage tank business and its U.S. pipe fabrication business after determining they are not core to long-term strategic objectives and that the operations offer limited pull-through or cross-selling opportunities and, in some cases, their ability to pursue third-party work aggressively can be hampered by internal considerations.

MDR issues H2 guidance for revenues of $4.8B-$5.1B, operating margins of 4.2-4.5%, diluted EPS of ($0.06)-($0.11) and EBITDA of $375M-$415M.

MDR says it recorded $744M of changes in estimates on three projects, including $482M on the Cameron LNG project, $194M on the Freeport LNG project and $68M on the Calpine gas power project; the changes in estimates did not have a direct impact on Q3 net income.