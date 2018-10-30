EMC Insurance boosts full-year guidance

EMC Insurance (NASDAQ:EMCI) increases guidance for 2018 operating EPS to $1.30-$1.50 from its prior range of 95 cents-$1.15, helped by an overall decline in catastrophe and storm losses and an increase in the amount of favorable development experienced on prior years' reserves.

Consensus estimate is $1.01.

The improvement will mainly come from the reinsurance segment compared with Q3 2017, which had a record amount of catastrophe and storm losses.

Q3 catastrophe and storm losses are expected to total about $17.0M in the P&C insurance segment primarily from Midwest storms and Hurricane Florence. Catastrophe and storm losses in the reinsurance segment is expected to total about $4.0M.

Favorable development on prior years' reserves are expected to total $5.9M in Q3 vs. $4.4M in the year-ago quarter.

Previously: EMC Insurance in pact with Safeco to transition personal lines business (Oct. 29)