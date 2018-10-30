Baidu reports Q3 beats, downside revenue guide

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) drops 0.5% on Q3 results that beat revenue and EPS estimates but included downside Q4 guidance with revenue from $3.71B to $3.89B (consensus: $4B).

Revenue breakdown: Baidu Core, $3.15B (+25%); Online marketing, $3.27B (+18% Y/Y); Other, $833M (+80%).

Content costs were $981M (+73%) mainly due to iQiyi’s increased content costs (IQ also drove that 80% Other revenue growth.) Traffic acquisition costs were $450M, up 25% Y/Y.

Earnings call is scheduled for 9:15 PM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: Baidu beats by $0.32, beats on revenue (Oct. 30)