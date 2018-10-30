TD Ameritrade prices $1B notes offering

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) reports the pricing of $400M of senior fixed-rate notes due 2024 and $600M of senior floating-rate notes due 2021.

The fixed-rate notes will bear interest rate at 3.750% payable semi-annually and will mature on April 1, 2024.

The floating-rate notes will bear interest, reset quarterly, equal to three-month LIBOR + 0.430%% per year payable quarterly and will mature on Nov. 1, 2021.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes for general corporate purposes, including to augment liquidity.

