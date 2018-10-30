Stocks score strong rebound; S&P pulls out of correction territory

Stocks snapped back to recoup yesterday's losses, with the S&P 500 adding 1.6% to bring the benchmark back into the green of the year (+0.3%) and pull it out of correction territory.

Nevertheless, the Dow is down 5.9% this month with one day to go, its poorest performance since August 2015, and the S&P 500 is still 7.9% lower in October en route to its worst month since May 2010.

"If we can get through the week without too many setbacks, then investors may begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel and sense opportunities in the markets, rather than view it with anxiety and fear which has certainly been the case in recent weeks," says OANDA senior market analyst Craig Erlam.

Today's top sector performers were communication services (+2.5%), materials (+2.3%), energy (+2.3%), industrials (+2%) and consumer staples (+2%) sectors, with Alphabet (+1.6%) and Facebook (+2.9%) among notable gainers.

The S&P's battered information technology sector (+1.2%) continued to underperform the broader market, but chipmakers supported the sector and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index climbed 4.2%; Nvidia jumped 9.4% in today's trade.

U.S. Treasury prices rose modestly, raising the yields on the two-year and 10-year notes by 2 bps each to 2.84% and 3.11%, respectively.

WTI December crude oil settled -1.3% at $66.18/bbl, a two-month low.