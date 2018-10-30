NCR reports mixed Q3, lowers FY guide, launches savings program

NCR (NYSE:NCR) reports Q3 results that beat on EPS but missed on revenue. FY18 guidance was mostly reaffirmed with revenue down 1% to 3% and EPS of $2.55 to $2.74 (consensus: $2.60) but cash flow from operations guidance was lowered to $640M to $670M (was: $690M to $720M) and FCF drops to $250M to $300M (was: $300M to $350M).

Restructuring: NCR announces a spend optimization program to generate at least $100M in savings next year. The program will reduce spend in non-strategic areas and limit discretionary spending. The company expects to incur a pre-tax charge of $75M to $100M in the year with about $50M incurred in Q4.

Press release.

Previously: NCR beats by $0.04, misses on revenue (Oct. 30)