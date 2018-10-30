Silicon Motion reports mixed Q3, downside guide, SSD solutions warning

Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) reports Q3 results that beat EPS and missed on revenue. Downside Q4 guidance has revenue of $120.5M to $127.5M (consensus: $148.05M) with non-GAAP operating margin of 25% to 27% and gross margin of 50% to 52%.

Management says client SSD controller sales momentum continues to improve with the falling cost of NAND. Controllers are tracking towards a 35% growth rate and SIMO thinks the positive trend will extend into next year.

But: SSD solutions and eMMC+UFS controller sales are tracking below expectations due to product transition timing and weaker end-market demand. SIMO sees the stronger SSD controller sales to offset this and keep FY margins higher than expected.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8AM ET tomorrow morning with a webcast available here.

