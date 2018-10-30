A10 Networks beats with help of service growth

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) topped expectations on top and bottom lines with a narrower loss than the previous year despite revenues that dipped slightly.

On a GAAP basis the company's net loss shrank to $1.81M from $2.25M. Non-GAAP, net income fell to $2.31B from $2.55B.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 78.8%; operating margin was 4.2%.

"During the quarter, strong growth in sales for Thunder TPS and record Thunder CFW sales drove security product revenue to exceed 40 percent of total product revenue," says CEO Lee Chen.

Revenue breakout: Products, $38.27M (down 5.3%); Services, $22.24M (up 2.9%).

