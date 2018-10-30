RenaissanceRe Holdings to buy Tokio Millennium Re in $1.5B deal

RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) agrees to buy Tokio Marine Holdings' (OTCPK:TKOMF) reinsurance platform, Tokio Millennium Re AG and Tokio Millennium Re (NASDAQ:UK).

Tokio Marine will receive 1.02x the tangible book value of TMR delivered to RNR at closing.

If closing tangible book value is unchanged from June 30, 2018, Tokio Marine would receive about $1.5B total consideration--$1.22B of cash and $250M of RNR common shares.

RNR expects the deal to immediately add to book value per share, tangible book value per share, operating EPS, and operating return on equity.

Sees deal closing in H1 2019.

Tokio Marine has agreed to provide RenaissanceRe a $500M adverse development cover that will protect TMR’s stated reserves at closing, including unearned premium reserves.

In addition, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company has agreed to invest $250M in RenaissanceRe through its purchase of RenaissanceRe’s common shares in a private placement. The shares purchased by State Farm will be valued at today's closing price of $128.37 per share.

State Farm will own about 4.8% of RNR's total common shares outstanding.

