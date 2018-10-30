QuinStreet +4.4% after broad revenue growth paces beat

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) is up 4.4% after hours following its fiscal Q1 beat featuring revenues up nearly 30%.

The company showed better than 20% growth across all client verticals.

Revenue hit $412.9M and gross profit rose to $16.06M from $11.48M.

Meanwhile, operating income rose to $5.3M from $1.36M, and net income jumped to $5.3M from $1.45M.

Net cash from operations rose to $10.23M from $2.32M; its liquidity swelled to $71.4M as of quarter's end up from $51.26M.

It's boosting revenue outlook for the full year to 15-20% growth and continuing expansion of margins (and a 10% EBITDA margin).

