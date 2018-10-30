Whiting Petroleum +4% after easily beating Q3 expectations

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) +4% after-hours following a strong Q3 earnings beat and a 75% Y/Y increase in revenues, helped by higher domestic oil prices and production growth.

Q3 production averaged 128,680 boe/day, up 13% Y/Y and up 2% Q/Q, including 106,835 boe/day from the Williston Basin in North Daokta; the company forecasts output of 12.2M-12.6M boe for Q4 and 47M-47.4M boe for the full year.

Wll says net cash provided by operating activities of $264M exceeded capex for the quarter by $56M.

WLL's average realized sales price for oil during Q3 rose 36% Y/Y to $56.82/bbl and for natural gas liquids jumped 84% to $22.22/bbl, while its averaged realized price for natural gas fell 23% to $1.02/Mcf.

WLL says it took a $7.88/bbl hit to realized prices during the quarter as a result of crude oil hedges that cost it $62.4M; the company says it is 69% hedged for 2018 as a percentage of September 2018 production.