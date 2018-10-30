Bandwidth +2.9% on solid CPaaS growth, profit beat

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) has gained 2.9% in after-hours trading following its Q3 beat with strong results led by its communications platform-as-a-service offerings.

Revenue grew 22%; CPaaS sales rose 24% to $41.5M.

Gross profit hit $23M from a year-ago $18.8M, and gross margin ticked up to 46% vs. a previous 45%.

Active CPaaS customers rose 266% Y/Y to 1,155. Dollar-based net retention was 117%, up from a year-ago 105%.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $49.1M-$49.6M (CPaaS revenue of $42.1M-$42.6M) and EPS of -$0.28 to -$0.30.

For the full year, it sees revenues of $200.8M-$201.3M (CPaas revenue of $162.3M-$162.8M) and EPS of $0.19-$0.21.

