Anadarko Petroleum posts mixed Q3; onshore sales hit quarterly record

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) is flat after-hours as Q3 earnings fall short of analyst estimates as spending rose, but APC says its onshore oil sales hit a record.

Q3 revenues rose 48% Y/Y to $3.7B, ahead of expectations of $3.5B, from $2.5B in the year-ago quarter.

APC says it achieved record onshore oil sales volumes of 175K bbl/day of oil during Q3, up 37% Y/Y on a divestiture adjusted basis, and margins of $33.68/boe jumped 58% from a year ago.

Q3 total volumes rose 9% Y/Y to 682K boe/day, including a 70% increase to a record 70K boe/day in the Delaware Basin and a monthly record oil rate of more than 140K boe/day in August from the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, where it achieved record production at the Caesar/Tonga development.

APC says capital spending for the quarter totaled $1.4B, exceeding its previous guidance of $1.05B-$1.25B, but the company expects annual capex to come in unchanged at $4.5B-$4.8B.