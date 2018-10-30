Continental Resources doubles Bakken oil recovery estimate

Continental Resources (CLR +4.6% ) doubles its estimate for oil recovery from North Dakota's Bakken shale, claiming 30B-40B barrels of the 250B barrels of oil in place will be recovered instead of the 20B barrels it estimated in 2011.

"With today's completion technology we are recovering 15% and potentially 20% of the oil in place on a primary basis," CLR President Jack Stark said during today's earnings conference call, "substantially higher than the recoveries that we thought possible back in 2011."

"There's a lot more oil to come out of the Bakken," said Chairman and CEO Harold Hamm.

Using a North Dakota industry estimate that ~50K potential wells remain to be drilled in the Bakken, Stark said each well would have to produce 570K barrels to reach CLR's new estimates for recoverable oil - "clearly a reasonable expectation for Bakken wells on average," according to Stark.

North Dakota oil production averaged a record 1.29M bbl/day in August, and CLR says its output accounted for 12% of that production.

Earlier: Continental Resources +2.5% as Bakken production reaches quarterly record (Oct. 29)