Chinese stocks up despite weak manufacturing

Chinese equities are tracking Wall Street gains, with Shanghai up 1.4% , despite a weak reading on the nation's factory activity.

The official manufacturing PMI index came in at 50.2, short of estimates and pushing it nearer to the 50-point line separating expansion from contraction.

In other news, the PBOC said it will issue a total of 20B yuan of bills out of Hong Kong next month, its first issuance in the former British colony and the world's biggest offshore yuan clearing center.

