BOJ stands pat, trims inflation forecasts

The Bank of Japan opted to hold rates at -0.1% at its October meeting, while trimming inflation forecasts and saying it will purchase 10-year Japanese government bonds to maintain the yield at "around zero percent."

This will see it fall even further behind its global peers in shifting away from crisis-era monetary policies amid its long battle to stoke inflation, which it now expects to remain below its 2% target until at least early 2021.

