Big shakeup at SpaceX over Starlink

Known for pushing aggressive deadlines, Elon Musk has abruptly replaced at least seven members of SpaceX's (SPACE) senior management team, with a mandate to launch its Starlink satellites by the middle of next year.

He's competing with OneWeb and Canada's Telesat to be the first to market a new satellite-based Internet service.

"It would be like rebuilding the Internet in space," Musk told an audience in 2015 when he unveiled Starlink. “The goal would be to have a majority of long-distance Internet traffic go over this network.”