Reports of RBI governor exit stings rupee

India's rupee and bonds lost ground overnight amid rumors that Urjit Patel, the Reserve Bank of India governor, was on the brink of resigning after a tense standoff with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

At issue are efforts to influence central bank policies and other sensitive matters, most notably the administration's push to access some of what it considers the RBI’s "excess" reserves to shore up public finances.

ETFs: EPI, INDA, INDY, SCIF, INDL, PIN, SMIN, INXX, IIF, INP, INCO, INR, SCIN, NFTY