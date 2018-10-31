Vector prices $325M of 10.500% senior notes due 2026

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) has priced $325M of 10.500% senior notes due November 1, 2026 at 100% of the principal amount of the Notes.

The offering is expected to close on November 2.

The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 10.500% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears on May 1 and November 1 of each year, commencing on May 1, 2019.

The Company intends to use the net cash proceeds from the offering to redeem, repurchase, repay or otherwise retire, the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the Company’s outstanding 7.5% Variable Interest Senior Convertible Notes due 2019, to pay costs and expenses in connection with the offering of the Notes and the transactions contemplated thereby, and for general corporate purposes.