The Hartford offers $300M of 6.000% non-cumulative preferred stock

The Hartford (NYSE:HIG) offers 12M depositary shares, each of which represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of its 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock at $25.00 per depositary share for aggregate amount of $300M.

The offering is expected to close on November 6.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1.8M depositary shares.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for repayment of its 6.000% Senior Notes due January 15, 2019, the acquisition of The Navigators Group, Inc., and general corporate purposes, such as interest on debt and common stockholders’ dividends.

The Hartford intends to apply for listing of the depositary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HIG-PRG.”