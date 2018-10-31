Quad/Graphics to acquire LSC Communications in all-stock transaction

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) will acquire LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) in an all-stock transaction valued at ~$1.4B, including the refinancing of LSC Communications’ debt.

LSC Communications shareholders will receive 0.625 shares of Quad Class A common stock for each LSC Communications share they own, representing ~29% of total economic ownership of the combined company and ~11% of the vote of the combined company.

The acquisition Is expected to close in mid-2019, and be accretive to earnings, excluding non-recurring integration costs.

Net synergies are expected to be ~$135M, and will be achieved in less than two years and result in substantial additional Free Cash Flow generation.

Joel Quadracci will be Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the combined company. Quad will expand its board of directors to include two members from LSC Communications’ existing board.