Futures rally to end turbulent month

European stocks advanced overnight, tracking a rebound across Asia, as U.S. futures extended gains on the last day of what's been one of the nastiest months for equities in years. Dow +05% ; S&P 500 +0.6% ; Nasdaq +1% .

The S&P 500 is off by 7.9% in October, on track for its worst showing since May 2010.

Equity bulls will be hoping this rebound can last in November, though risks are simmering in the background, including upcoming earnings results, the U.S. jobs report and midterm elections.

Oil is up 0.7% at $66.63/bbl, gold is 0.6% lower at $1218/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 3 bps to 3.14%.

