Dine Brands Global beats estimates in Q3, revised FY2018 guidance

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) reports franchisee revenue rose 13.7% to $162.08M in Q3.

Applebee's domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant sales up 7.7%.

IHOP's domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant sales increased 1.2%.

Gross margin rate improved 80 bps to 47.7%.

Restaurant count: Applebee's -89 Y/Y to 1,856; IHOP +53 to 1,814.

FY2018 Guidance: Applebee's domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant sales: +4.5% to +5.25%; IHOP's domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant sales: 0.5% to 1.5%; G&A expense: $158M to $162M; Interest expense: ~$62M; Tax rate: ~26%; Diluted EPS: $4.08 to $4.23; Adjusted EPS: $5.10 to $5.25; Weighted average diluted shares outstanding: ~18M; Cash flows from operating activities: $105M to $120M; CApex: ~$14M; Adjusted free cash flow: $106M to $121M,

